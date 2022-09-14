Diljit Dosanjh Makes Solid Statement on 1984 Sikh Riots: Diljit Dosanjh, who is all geared up for his upcoming OTT release Jogi, spoke about the same recently. The film is based on the 1984 Sikh riots. According to Diljit, he was born in the same year in January and stated that he has been hearing stories about the tragic event since then. The Netflix original explores the plight of Sikh community followed by the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In an interaction with PTI, Diljit told, “We should not call it riots, the right word is genocide. When there is a two-sided fight between people, then it is a riot. According to me, it should be called a genocide. It is not that it happened to one or a few people.”Also Read - R Balki Reacts to Reports of Brahmastra's Box Office Success And People Saying 'Bollywood is Finished,' Read on

DILJIT DOSANJH SAYS CINEMA MUST EXPLORE SUBJECTS FROM HISTORICAL EVENTS

Diljit also said, "If I talk about some incidents, it will be personal. We are talking about it collectively in the film. I have been hearing about it since I was born and we are still living with it." On making films on historical events, the actor opined, "We all should know about history. Cinema is a medium where we make light-hearted and fun-loving movies. But we should also do films on such subjects from history too."

Jogi also stars Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani, Amyra Dastur and Kumud Mishra on pivotal roles. The film starts streaming coming Friday onwards.

