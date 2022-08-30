Jogi Trailer: On Tuesday morning, the trailer for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next movie Jogi was unveiled. Along with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, and Hiten Tejwni, Diljit Dosanjh plays the title role in the movie, which is set during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The turbulent days of violence are depicted in the movie as three friends struggle to survive.Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh Joins 'Justice For Sidhu Moosewala' Campaign, Fans Says 'Respect For You Has Increased'

The trailer opens with Diljit aka Jogi eating breakfast with his family in Delhi in 1984. His cheerful existence at home and in college is shown at the beginning. Things take a dark turn post the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and then three gunshots can be heard. The trailer then shows rioting, burning cars, and Jogi and a companion being harassed for being sardaars by passengers on a bus.

Jogi is informed by a police officer that the entire city would burn and that he must go to Punjab with his people. In the following scene, a short-haired Jogi reunites with his family in an emotional exchange during which he informs them that there is no other option. The trailer concludes with Jogi guiding people out of Delhi after showing him engaging some rioters in a brutal struggle.

The official Twitter handle of Netflix shared the trailer and the caption read, “Jinke hausle buland ho, unki himmat todna namumkin hota hai. Aisa hi hai sadda Jogi. Watch @diljitdosanjh in and as Jogi – a story about friendship, courage and hope. On 16th September, only on Netflix!”

WATCH THE ‘JOGI’ TRAILER:

Jinke hausle buland ho, unki himmat todna namumkin hota hai. Aisa hi hai sadda Jogi.

Watch @diljitdosanjh in and as Jogi – a story about friendship, courage and hope. On 16th September, only on Netflix!#Jogi #JogiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/pZI0jIB0Mu — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 30, 2022

Fans loved Diljit’s appearance in the trailer as well as its intensity. Many people said it was wonderful to see a mainstream movie address such a delicate subject. This is Diljit’s second project on the same subject; his first film, 1984 Punjab, which won praise for its acting, was also based on the riots.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Jogi will release on September 16, 2022. The film by Ali Abbas Zafar is set during the anti-Sikh Delhi riots of 1984.

What did you think about Jogi?