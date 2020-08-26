Actors John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari join the cast of director Kaashvie Nair’s yet-untitled film which already features Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The film also stars actors like Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Soni Razdan, and Kanwaljit Singh. Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen playing the younger version of Neena Gupta while John Abraham plays her love interest. Neena will be playing Arjun’s grandmother. Their scene is set in 1947 around the time of India’s Independence. John is also producing the film alongside Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar. Also Read - This is What Rakul Preet Singh Uses to Keep Her Skin Soft And Supple

The film is also reportedly high on emotional quotient as it talks about separations and flashbacks. The untitled film is expected to release in the first quarter of 2021. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, John said, "When I heard the script, I instantly knew that this would be a special part, and when Kaashvie suggested I play it, it was difficult to refuse."

The first look of John and Aditi has been shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He captioned the pic as, "FIRST LOOK… #JohnAbraham and #AditiRaoHydari in a cross border love story that spans generations… The duo enacts special roles in the film [not titled yet]… Stars #ArjunKapoor and #RakulPreetSingh… Directed by Kaashvie Nair."



Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

Nikkhil Advani said, “There is a parallel between Arjun and Rakul’s character in the present day and the forced breakup between John and Aditi’s characters in 1947 following the partition. He plays a Sardar for the first time”.

As per the report, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari will be shooting indoors for a week and then will reunite with the crew for a brief outdoor shoot in October.

Aditi said, “John and I play a couple in 1946-47 whose love story remains unfinished and unrequited till Arjun’s character feels the need to bring it to closure. Films like these are rarely made today so I was quick to come on board”.