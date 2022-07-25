John Abraha on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot has created havoc on the internet. While social media stands divided on the standards of morality, the actor has received unanimous support from within his fraternity. After Arjun Kapoor spoke in support of his Gunday co-actor, now John Abraham also commented on the entire hullabaloo that ensued the photoshoot.Also Read - Ranveer Singh on Flaunting His Naked Self: ‘I'm So Hungry For Work…’

John, who is known for his sex appeal on-screen, laughed off the entire issue. The actor was in Delhi to promote his upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria when he was asked to comment on Ranveer's photoshoot. First, Arjun answered and mentioned that it's not about who's doing it as long as the person is happy posing in any given we he/she wants.

Arjun said, "If I may say this it doesn't matter what sex the person is actually. If he or she is open to being photographed in a certain way or not being photographed in a certain way, we should accept all. We should not make it a bigger deal than what it already is in society. Let's just learn to accept things and not make a debate where there's none."

John simply added a fun statement to Arjun’s elaborated one and laughed it off. Referring to the famous shot of him flaunting his butt cheeks in Dostana, the actor said, “I also wanted to tell you that there are a lot of edited portions of Dostana that I still have…” and the audience burst out laughing.

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt reacted to Ranveer’s photoshoot and said she totally loves him and wouldn’t ‘tolerate’ anyone saying anything against her dear friend.