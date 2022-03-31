Mumbai: Actor John Abraham who has been on the promotion spree for her upcoming release Attack, recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the sci-fi actioner. However, he feels that appearing and promoting a film on TKSS doesn’t translate to ticket sales. Yes, that’s true! In a recent interview, John was asked to share his views on number one trending film The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri, that succeeded without any promotions. John said, “I haven’t seen the film (The Kashmir Files) but I told him (Lakshya Raj Anand, director of Attack) that the best example of a film working without marketing right in front of you has just happened. And another film that was over-marketed (hinting on Bachchan Pandey)” John told YouTube channel Tried & Refused Productions.Also Read - John Abraham on Bike Action Scenes, Death-Defying Stunts And Attack: I Won't do Interviews if I've Made a Bad Film | Watch Video

John Abraham believed promoting a film on The Kapil Sharma Show doesn't translate to ticket sales. For the unversed, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri had accused Kapil Sharma and his team for not inviting them on the show because his film didn't have stars. Later, Anupam Kher clarified that he was invited but didn't want to go as the film is quite serious.

John further said Attack's director Lakshya Raj Anand took him to Kapil Sharma. "I want you to be on Kapil Sharma'. I love Kapil, he's a nice boy, but it doesn't translate to ticket sales", the actor concluded.

Apart from John, Attack also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film is produced by John Abraham, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor under the banners of JA Entertainment, Pen India Limited and AK Productions.

It is all set to release on April 1, 2022.