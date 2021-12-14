Mumbai: Shocking! Every single post from John Abraham’s Instagram post including display picture has been deleted. Bollywood actor has removed all posts from his Instagram account a few days ahead of his 49th birthday which is on December 17. The Force actor didn’t even leave a single picture or video despite having a massive fan following of over 9 million on the platform. However, John has not deleted his Instagram Reels, with the last one he uploaded being about a song from ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’, his last box office release. This act left fans shocked after he deleted all his posts on Instagram. While his sudden move has left most baffled, many fans think that he has a New Year’s surprise planned for them.Also Read - Satyameva Jayate 2 Opening Day Box Office Collection: John Abraham Starrer Witnesses Slow Growth

John Abraham followers on the social media platform include Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra among several others. His followers on the social media platform include Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra among several others. Also Read - KBC 13: John Abraham Cries In front of Amitabh Bachchan Like a Baby, Here’s Why