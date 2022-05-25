Attack to Release on Zee5: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh starrer sci-fi actioner Attack: Part 1 will be releasing on India’s largest digital streaming platform, ZEE5 on May 27. The Lakshya Anand directorial about India’s first super soldier with high-octane action is set to premiere across 190+ countries exclusively on ZEE5. The film produced by John Abraham’s in-house JA Entertainment is also co-produced by Jayantilal Gadda’s Pen Studios and Ajay Kapoor Productions. Check out this post shared by John, on his Instagram handle:Also Read - RRR on Zee5: Know Date, Time of Ram Charan – Jr NTR’s Magnum Opus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

Also Read - The Broken News Teaser: Sonali Bendre Marks Her OTT Debut With ZEE5’s Cooperate Drama

Filmmaker Lakshya has penned the script of the action flick co-written by Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor. The plot revolves around an Indian army officer Arjun Shergill aka John Abraham who ends up with permanent paralysis neck down after a terrorist attack and loses everything and everyone close to him. Arjun’s love interest, Ayesha is played by Jacqueline Fernandez. With the help of newly introduced technology, the Intelligence Robotic Assistant (IRA) chip, in the Indian army, designed and implanted by Sabaha aka Rakul Preet, Arjun is able to stand up on his feet again. The super soldier sets on his first mission is to save the Prime Minister of the country from a terrorist attack. Also Read - ZEE5 Dials Up The Content Game; Announces Stellar Slate of 80+Titles For 2022

Talking about the mega OTT release Lakshya Anand said, “Yes of course, people have definitely noticed a different language of film making and story telling and they’re happy we were the first movers. Attack is an entertainment popcorn summer movie from our Hindi cinema and come get a glimpse of what the wars of the future will be like.”

For more updates on Attack on ZEE5 and John Abraham, check out this space at India.com.