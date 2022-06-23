John Abraham on OTT Debut: Actor John Abraham is promoting his film Ek Villain Returns which also stars actors Disha Patani Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. In a recent interview, John discussed why he doesn’t consider himself to be an OTT actor. His most recent movie, Attack Part 1, had an OTT release over two months after it had a theatrical release. John, who is also a producer, stated that when he likes the OTT space as a producer and not as an actor. His production firm, John Abraham Entertainment, has supported films like Madras Cafe, in which John also acted, and Vicky Donor.Also Read - Attack on Zee5: Director Lakshya Says John Abraham Actioner is 'Popcorn Summer Movie'

In a conversation with ETimes, John Abraham revealed that he would make films for OTT as a producer. He clearly stated his intentions of wanting to be on the big screen. He said, "As a producer, I love the OTT space. I would love to make films for the medium and cater to that audience. But as an actor, I am very clear that I want to be on the big screen. I am a big-screen hero and that is where I want to be seen."

He added, "At this point, I will do films that cater to the big screen. I would find it offensive if someone shut off my film midway on a tablet because they needed to rush to the washroom. Also, I would not like to be available for Rs 299 or 499. I have a problem with it."

John Abraham’s Attack Part 1 failed to make a mark at the box office:

John Abraham last appeared as the character of Arjun Shergill in Attack: Part 1. It was directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Vishal Kapoor, Sumit Batheja, and John. The film had a poor box office performance after a mediocre opening. Moviegoers utterly rejected the movie, which also featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Rajul Preet Singh in prominent parts.

On the professional front, Apart from Ek Villian Return, John Abraham has Pathaan in his pipeline. The highly anticipated film that stars Shahrukh Khan in lead is slated to release in 2023.

