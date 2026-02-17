John Abraham opens up on being an outsider in Bollywood: ‘Criticised the most’

John Abraham has never been one to speak loudly about his struggles. But in a recent candid interaction, the actor pulled back the curtain on what it truly meant to enter Bollywood as an outsider in the early 2000s. Looking back at his journey during a conversation at the SCREEN Masterclass, John admitted that the road has been far from easy. He revealed that he has faced constant criticism since his debut in 2003, a time when the industry had very few actors without film family connections.

“I have probably been criticised the most in this industry, from the time I started. When I came in 2003, there were no outsiders. Before that, only Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar (entered the film industry). The amount of criticism I have gone through, nobody else has faced that in my time,” John said.

Facing criticism without a safety net

John shared that unlike many actors today, he never hired a publicist or relied on media narratives to shape his image. “For me, it was simple. I was like a horse with blinkers. I could only see in front, and didn’t expect. I have never had a publicist. I don’t go out there to feed stories in the media; it could make me vulnerable as well, but I think people know my integrity and where I come from,” he added.

His words reflect a quiet confidence, a belief that consistent work speaks louder than public relations machinery.

Competing or complementing? John’s take on co-stars

John also addressed working alongside some of the biggest male stars in Bollywood and how he dealt with comparisons. “The best way is to train your mind to know that you are not competing but complementing. I get along way better with my male co-stars. I have worked with Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Abhishek Bachchan. I have even kissed Abhishek. They look at me as someone who complements their process, and I look at them the same way. For me, I am not competitive in that space; I am very comfortable around guys, and that beauty shows in the film,” he said.

Instead of rivalry, John believes in collaboration, a mindset that has helped him survive and thrive.

What’s next for John Abraham?

From Paap and Dhoom to Garam Masala, Dostana, New York and Shootout at Wadala, John has built a diverse filmography over the years. He was last seen in Tehran, playing special officer Rajeev Kumar seeking revenge after the 2012 Delhi bombing. The action thriller was directed by Arun Gopalan and released last year.

John also recently unveiled the teaser of the documentary Oslo: A Tale Of Promise at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa. Rumours suggest he may be working on a biopic based on Rakesh Maria and that Force 3 could also be in the pipeline, though there has been no official confirmation yet.

For now, John says he is actively looking for a strong comedy script and would happily join No Smoking 2 if it ever gets made.