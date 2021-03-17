John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar‘s patriotic drama Satyameva Jayate 2 is a long-awaited movie that is all set to release this Eid. The actor treated his fans with another poster of the movie where he could be seen in a double role. In the sneak peek of the new poster which John posted today on his official Instagram account, it has two Johns fighting against each other. While one is dressed as a cop, another one is dressed casually in a white tank. The actor wrote in the caption,”This EID it’s SATYA vs JAY as LADENGE iss SAAL, Dono BHARAT MAA KE LAAL! #SatyamevaJayate2 releasing this EID on 13th May 2021.” The first part of Satyamev Jayate was a blockbuster and now, director Milap Zaveri is yet again ready with the sequel of Satyameva Jayate 2. The sequel also has Divya Khosla Kumar in a lead role opposite John Abraham. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya to Sing For Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai? Read on

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is releasing on May 13, 2021 which also means there will be a clash at the Box Office. In January, while accepting Theatre Exhibitors Association's request, Salman took to social media to announce Radhe's theatrical release on Eid 2021.

In an interview with IANS, Divya stated that, “Satyameva Jayate 2 is completely a very massy film. When I was narrated the story by my director, Milap (Zaveri), I totally loved it and it channelises many issues of today – issues that our country is facing. My character is that of a very strong lady, but also a Bhartiya naari quintessential Indian woman). I can’t tell you what her profession is because if I reveal that, a lot of things would be revealed. So, I’m not revealing my profession, but I can say that I’m playing a strong Indian woman, and am really looking forward to the release of the film.”

Satyameva Jayate 2 will make a clash with actor Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is also releasing on May 13, 2021.