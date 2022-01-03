Mumbai: Actor John Abraham has tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife Priya. The Satyamev Jayate 2 actor added that he and his wife are following all the protocols and have experienced mild symptoms. On Monday morning, the actor took to Instagram story to share the news where he wrote, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had Covid. Priya & I have tested positive for Covid. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else, we are both vaccinated & experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up.” (sic).Also Read - Good News About Omicron: Top Expert Shares Crucial Study on New COVID Variant. Details Here

With the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, several Bollywood celebrities have been testing positive for COVID-19 including Mrunal Thakur, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Rhea Kapoor and others.

With cases of the Omicron variant of corona virus rising sharply, containment zones increased and state governments considered new curbs, even while instances of serious disease remained low. Delhi recorded 3,194 cases, while Mumbai saw 8,063 new Covid-19 cases. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday, told states they have collectively utilised only over 17 per cent of the Rs 23,123 crore Emergency Covid-19 Response Package II (ECRP-II) to ramp up medical infrastructure approved by the Union Cabinet last August.