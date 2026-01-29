John Abraham’s drastic physical transformation leaves fans shocked, asking, ‘Kaunsi bimari…?’

Bollywood actor John Abraham has once again found himself at the centre of online chatter, this time not for a film announcement but for a surprising change in his appearance. A set of behind-the-scenes pictures featuring the actor recently surfaced on social media, instantly grabbing attention and sparking conversations among fans.
Known for his tough, muscular image and action-hero presence, John looked noticeably different in the photos. The actor was seen posing with members of his crew inside what appeared to be his vanity van, smiling comfortably and keeping things low-key. What caught everyone’s eye, however, was his new hairstyle and hair colour.
A softer, leaner avatar
In the pictures, John is seen sporting light brown hair with visible hints of white and grey, paired with a fresh, neatly styled haircut. He also appeared leaner than usual, moving away from the bulky frame fans have long associated with him. The overall look felt more relaxed and understated, giving the actor a softer edge.
Dressed casually in a plain black T-shirt and black pants, John kept his outfit simple, letting his changed appearance do all the talking. While the actor has often experimented with looks for his roles, this particular transformation stood out because of how subtle yet striking it was.
Internet reacts with curiosity and concern
As soon as the photos began doing the rounds online, reactions poured in. Some fans praised John for ageing gracefully and embracing a natural look, calling it refreshing and real. Others, however, were quick to speculate, with a few users even questioning whether the actor was unwell.
Here’s how netizens reacted:
Netizens were quick to react, and the comment section soon turned noisy. One user bluntly asked, “Ye kya ho gaya John ko?” while another took a harsher dig, saying, “Buddha ho gaya, hatao isko.” The remarks didn’t stop there. A separate comment labelled him the “steroid king”, and another user went on to question, “Isko kaunsi bimari ho gayi hai?” reflecting the mix of shock, criticism and unsolicited opinions that flooded the post.
The mixed response only added to the mystery, as no official information has been shared about what John was shooting for at the time. Whether this new look is for an upcoming film, a brand shoot, or simply a personal style choice remains unclear.
Fitness is still a priority
Despite the chatter, one thing remains constant: John Abraham’s reputation as one of Bollywood’s fittest actors. Over the years, he has consistently spoken about disciplined workouts, clean eating and sustainable fitness practices. Even with a leaner physique, his focus on strength, endurance and long-term health continues to set him apart in the industry.
For now, fans will have to wait for clarity on whether this new avatar is tied to an exciting new project. Until then, John Abraham’s latest appearance has successfully done what few celebrity photos can, spark curiosity, debate and a whole lot of buzz without a single official announcement