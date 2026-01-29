John Abraham’s drastic physical transformation leaves fans shocked, asking, ‘Kaunsi bimari…?’

Bollywood actor John Abraham has once again found himself at the centre of online chatter, this time not for a film announcement but for a surprising change in his appearance. A set of behind-the-scenes pictures featuring the actor recently surfaced on social media, instantly grabbing attention and sparking conversations among fans.

Known for his tough, muscular image and action-hero presence, John looked noticeably different in the photos. The actor was seen posing with members of his crew inside what appeared to be his vanity van, smiling comfortably and keeping things low-key. What caught everyone’s eye, however, was his new hairstyle and hair colour.

A softer, leaner avatar

In the pictures, John is seen sporting light brown hair with visible hints of white and grey, paired with a fresh, neatly styled haircut. He also appeared leaner than usual, moving away from the bulky frame fans have long associated with him. The overall look felt more relaxed and understated, giving the actor a softer edge.

Hi rafties, sorry, no new post today. I’ve only found a few tweets regarding our prince, so I’ve added them onto yesterday’s post. https://t.co/rAVcEPmeyO

I’ll blog again on THURSDAY. Tons of love to all. @TheJohnAbraham #JohnAbraham pic.twitter.com/84NeYNxSXv — Venetia Sarll (@VenetiaSarll) January 27, 2026

Dressed casually in a plain black T-shirt and black pants, John kept his outfit simple, letting his changed appearance do all the talking. While the actor has often experimented with looks for his roles, this particular transformation stood out because of how subtle yet striking it was.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Internet reacts with curiosity and concern

As soon as the photos began doing the rounds online, reactions poured in. Some fans praised John for ageing gracefully and embracing a natural look, calling it refreshing and real. Others, however, were quick to speculate, with a few users even questioning whether the actor was unwell.