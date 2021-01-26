Bollywood actor John Abraham, who is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming action-packed film Satyameva Jayate 2, recently announced the new release date of the movie on the 72nd Republic Day. The actor took to Instagram to wish his fans, he also shared the new release date of his movie. Along with a picture that features the star holding the Indian national flag, he wrote, “TANN MANN DHANN, se Badhkar JANN GANN MANN! The team of #SatyamevaJayate2 wishes everyone a Happy Republic Day! See you in cinemas this EID on 14th May 2021.” Also Read - Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan's Film To Have Theatrical Eid 2021 Release

Satyameva Jayate 2 will be an Eid 2021 release which also means it will clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Satyameva Jayate 2’s shooting is almost over. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: “SHOOT COMPLETE, ARRIVES THIS EID… Team #SatyamevaJayate2 wishes #HappyRepublicDay… Filming complete, only 2 days shoot pending… Stars #JohnAbraham and #DivyaKhoslaKumar… Directed by #MilapZaveri… 14 May 2021 release. #Eid #Eid2021 #SJ2”.

Talking about Radhe, Salman Khan had announced the release date in a statement this month. “In return, I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of Eid and it will be Eid 2021”, Salman wrote.

Radhe will release in theatres.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is directed by Milap Zaveri and also features actors Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Amyra Dastur. The action-drama will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. The film went on floors on September 20, 2019. Like the first installment, ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’, a standalone sequel, will also focus on the fight against injustice and misuse of power.

Satyameva Jayate, which released in 2018, became a major hit making it Milap and John’s second-biggest box office success. The 2018 cop drama also featured Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role.