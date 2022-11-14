John Aniston, Father Of Jennifer Aniston And Star Of ‘Days of Our Lives,’ Dead At 89

Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, John Aniston, has died at age 89.

FILE - Actress Jennifer Aniston, left, poses with her father, actor John Aniston, after she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2012. John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89. The actor’s daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Nov. 11. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

New York: Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, John Aniston, has died at age 89. Jennifer Aniston posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Veteran’s Day. John Aniston served in the US Navy.

“Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston,” Jennifer Aniston wrote. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.”

John Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child. His best-known role was Victor Kiriakis in “Days of Our Lives,” but his credits also included “Search for Tomorrow,” “The West Wing” and “Gilmore Girls.”