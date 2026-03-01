Home

John Cusack, Jack White, Mark Ruffalo and other Hollywood celebrities slam US-Israel strikes on Iran, calls it ‘Diversion tactic’

Hollywood figures including John Cusack, Jack White and Mark Ruffalo reacted strongly on social media to the recent military strikes in Iran expressing concern over political strategy and potential hidden motives.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply this week after United States and Israel launched major strikes on Iran. Several Hollywood celebrities including John Cusack, Jack White, Mark Ruffalo and Carrie Coon quickly reacted online, sharing strong opinions about situation and political leadership. Social media became platform for actors and musicians to voice concern and highlight possible hidden motives behind military actions.

Jack White’s sarcastic critique

Musician Jack White took to Instagram to express frustration over conflict. He criticized leadership style using humor and sarcasm mocking public image of US President Donald Trump. Jack White questioned fairness of war that puts civilians and soldiers in danger while children of leaders remain safe.

See Jack White’s post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

John Cusack labels conflict diversion tactic

Actor John Cusack spoke on X suggesting recent strikes were distraction from other political issues highlighting on hot topic, Epstein Files. John Cusack called operation “wag the dog war” implying strategy intended to divert attention from domestic controversies.

See John Cusack’s post

Trump starts a wag the dog war – to distract from Epstein and to do Netenyahu ‘s bidding – who’s lobbied for this for over 30 years –

Had enough yet ? — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 28, 2026

Carrie Coon highlights International relations irony

Actor Carrie Coon reacted on social media mocking formation of new committees for foreign policy. Carrie Coon referred to it as “Department of War” and implied irony in approach of global leaders handling conflicts.

See Carrie Coon’s post

“Department of War.” They weren’t kidding about that. — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) February 28, 2026

Mark Ruffalo reaction

Actor Mark Ruffalo shared article about key negotiators involved in Iran discussions. Mark Ruffalo suggested involvement aimed to push nation toward conflict rather than diplomatic solution.

See Mark Ruffalo’s post

Escalation of Iran-Israel conflict

Long-standing proxy rivalry between Iran and Israel escalated into direct high-intensity conflict by early 2026. Following years of shadow warfare 12-day war occurred in June 2025 involving massive Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and retaliatory missile barrages targeting Tel Aviv.

Situation reached critical breaking point on February 28 2026 when joint U.S.-Israeli operation involving nearly 900 strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at his compound in Tehran. Other top officials including Chief of Army Staff and Defense Minister were also confirmed dead.

Reactions from Jack White, John Cusack, Mark Ruffalo and Carrie Coon brought attention to human and political consequences of strikes beyond headlines.

