Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham is roaring at the box office. The film has managed a five-day haul of Rs 269 crore in India for its Hindi version. Worldwide, the film has crossed Rs 500 crore mark. At the first media interaction, the lead stars along with director Siddharth Anand thanked the audience, media persons and everyone for sending love to Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan praised Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for their work and King Khan also shared his thoughts on John playing a negative role Jim.

Shah Rukh Khan Praises John Abraham

SRK calls John the backbone of Pathaan. He said at the media interaction, “If there is someone who is the backbone of Pathaan, jiske wajah se nahi complete ho sakti thi movie, is Jim as Pathaan. John ko picture mein lo, kharcha kam hota h, nikar mein poori movie nikal jaati hai”.

Shah Rukh Khan further revealed that John is very careful about the safety. He made sure during the bike scene is rehearsed four to five times. “When a bad guy is to be played, normally uski shakale bigad dete hai. But to be rightly bad and just to take a cynical viewpoint of the world, the directors, writers have justified the character but to play with the strength, John has proved it. Mujhe itna action nahi aata hai, but mein koshish karta hu. John is very gentle in motorcycle scenes and takes care about the safety. I gained deep respect for him”, SRK concluded.

John Abraham, on the other hand, replied, “I don’t think Shah Rukh Khan is an actor anymore, he is an emotion. Which is why I nearly went to kiss him in many scenes (laughs).”