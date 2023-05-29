Home

John Stamos Was ‘Angry’ With Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen For Refusing ‘Fuller House’

The 59-year-old actor starred alongside the twin actresses when they shared the role of Michelle Tanner on the classic 1990s sitcom 'Full House'.

He called them and years later they arrived at his house with a frozen pork chop to make amends.

Los Angeles: Actor John Stamos was “angry” with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen when they decided not to do ‘Fuller House.’

The 59-year-old actor starred alongside the twin actresses when they shared the role of Michelle Tanner on the classic 1990s sitcom ‘Full House’ but they declined the chance to star in the 2016 spin-off, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He called them, and years later following the death of co-star Bob Saget – who died in 2022 at the age of 65 after suffering blunt head trauma – they arrived at his house with a frozen pork chop to make amends.

Speaking on the ‘And That’s What You REALLY Missed’ podcast, he said: “The twins moved to New York. And I gotta tell you, one of the only good things to come out of Bob’s [death] Well… Mary-Kate and Ashley, we didn’t see them much. I mean, we stayed in touch a little bit, but Bob really did. And they were so great.

He further mentioned, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, “You hear rumours, ‘Oh, they hated their childhood, or they hated being on the show or whatever. When I did ‘Fuller House,’ they didn’t want to come back. And I was angry for a minute. And that got out. But they were, like, ‘We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob’.”

“They came over to my house. They brought a pork chop and sage. I don’t know why, but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So we stayed very close,” he added.

