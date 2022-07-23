Los Angeles: Brand new footage for Chad Stahelski’s ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ was released on Friday night (U.S. Pacific Time) as Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd at the San Diego Comic-Con with a fresh look at the beloved action hero, who’s back in action yet again, reports Variety. After appearing at a Comic-Con panel for his Boom! Studios title ‘BRZRKR’, Reeves crashed a Directors on Directing panel, where Stahelski was a panelist, to debut the footage. The trailer, reports Variety, “finds Wick doing what he does best: enacting revenge via any weapon he can get his hands on”.Also Read - Video: New York Streets Turn Into Waterfalls, Roads Into Rivers After Thunderstorm | Watch

Watch the trailer

As CinemaCon footage confirmed back in April, the film's newest installment is sure to include as much skull bashing and gun-fu as its previous chapters. The last time audiences saw the formidable assassin was in 2019's 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum', a box-office hit that featured ninjas on motorcycles, a fight in New York City horse stables, and Halle Berry commanding a gruesome twosome of German Shepherds. Now, stuntman-turned-director Stahelski is upping the ante, according to Variety.

Previously, Stahelski had expressed that he had "no f***ing idea" how to top the stunts from Wick's last outing. "There's been a couple days where I've decided to do number four and I've woken up in a cold sweat going, 'Horses! How do I beat horses?'" Stahelski said in a previous interview.