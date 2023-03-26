Home

John Wick Chapter 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Keanu Reeves Film Shows Huge Growth

John Wick Chapter 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: The film earned Rs 9.50 crore net in India on its second day for all languages (early estimates). Here's the total collection.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: John Wick’s fourth chapter starring Keanu Reeves in the lead role, was released in theatres in India on Friday. The film, in terms of box office collection, has started well and the numbers are higher than the other three parts of the John Wick franchise. John Wick: Chapter 4 is soaring to new highs, not just on the box office front but in every way possible. We can see how the audience is celebrating Keanu Reeves as an action star.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 scored the biggest opening day in the franchise, grossing a spectacular $29.40 million at the domestic (North America) box office, proving to be an unstoppable force. The movie is also bonding very well with the audiences, receiving a record “A” CinemaScore which is rare for an R-Rated film. The critics are showering high praise, calling it one of the best action films ever.

John Wick: Chapter 4 earned Rs 9.50 crore net in India on its second day for all languages (early estimates). The total collection on day 2 is Rs 17.25 crore.

Meanwhile, on the international front, the movie made a splash with a $30 million collection on Day 1. According to Deadline, this is easily the best opening day ever for a John Wick movie. Meanwhile, the makers who were eyeing a $70 million opening weekend for the film, may just see a boost in numbers with the total weekend collections expected to shoot past the 100 million mark.

John Wick: Chapter 4 also features Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

