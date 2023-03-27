Home

John Wick Chapter 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Keanu Reeves’ Film Runs Incredibly Well in India, to Become Sleeper Hit – Check Detailed Analysis And Day-Wise Breakup

John Wick Chapter 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Keanu Reeves' film is now the highest-grossing film from the John Wick franchise in India, collecting more than half of the previous three films combined. Check the detailed analysis here.

John Wick Chapter 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: The third instalment in the not-so-popular franchise in India has surprised many with its Box Office collections. John Wick: Chapter 4, starring Keanu Reeves, could just become the first Hollywood film outside Avatar and the Marvel films to emerge as a hit in India in the post-pandemic times. This is both incredible and unexpected because the film will be achieving this feat without any promotion or prior buzz to its release.

John Wick 4 has enjoyed a good first weekend in India with collections of over Rs 25 crore nett in its kitty, something that even Hindi films with massive promotions don’t fetch these days. The film opened to a good total of Rs 8.75 crore nett (including the Thursday previews) which was followed by Rs 8.7 crore nett on Saturday and the trends remained the same on the first Sunday as well.

The Hollywood film impressed the audience and good word-of-mouth has led the film to collect around Rs 8.50 crore nett on Sunday as well, taking the total of three days to Rs 25.95 crore nett, as reported by the trade website sacnilk.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 IN INDIA:

Thursday (special previews): Rs 2.45 crore Friday: Rs 6.30 crore Saturday: Rs 8.7 crore Sunday: Rs 8.50 crore

Total: Rs 25.95 crore

Interestingly, this action entertainer has now become the highest-grossing film in the franchise in India and with the buzz going around, the makers shall now look at India as a successful market for Keanu Reeves. Even the film’s opening here was the biggest one for both Reeves and this franchise. The first John Wick film was released in 2014 and collected a negligible Rs 1 crore in its lifetime, followed by John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017 which collected Rs 2 crore nett in its lifetime run. The third film – John Wick: Chapter 3 0 Parabellum was the biggest film in the franchise so far with collections of around Rs 11 crore nett in its lifetime run in India. The combined total would be Rs 14 crore nett.

The film will be going through the important Monday test today, which will solidify its position as the sleeper hit in India. It is not expected to disappoint with the weekday performance as of now. Impressive… isn’t it? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on John Wick: Chapter 4 in India!

