Home

Entertainment

John Wick Chapter 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Keanu Reeves’ Film Finds Big Market in India With Fabulous Earnings – Check Detailed Analysis

John Wick Chapter 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Keanu Reeves’ Film Finds Big Market in India With Fabulous Earnings – Check Detailed Analysis

John Wick Chapter 4 Box Office Collection Day 4 Detailed Analysis And Day-Wise Breakup: Keanu Reeves' action entertainer impresses the audience in India with fantastic earnings.

John Wick Chapter 4 Box Office Collection Day 4 Keanu Reeves' Film Finds Big Market in India With Fabulous Earnings - Check Detailed Analysis

John Wick Chapter 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hollywood’s latest offering – John Wick: Chapter 4 has impressed the audience in India. At least that’s what the collections seem to prove. The film opened on a good note and went on to do fabulous business during the weekend and now, its first Monday collections also speak volumes of its success in India. The Keanu Reeves starrer earned Rs 3 crore nett on Monday in the market which none of the previous films from the franchise could earn in the past.

After opening at Rs 8.75 crore (including the Thursday previews), it collected Rs 8.7 crore on Saturday and the collections only remained constant on Sunday as well. After its four-day run in India, it stands at Rs 29.05 crore nett, reported trade website sacnilk.

You may like to read

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4:

Thursday: Rs 2.45 crore (previews) Friday: Rs 6.3 crore Saturday: Rs 8.7 crore Sunday: Rs 8.6 crore Monday: Rs 3 crore

Total: Rs 29.05 crore

John Wick: Chapter 4 is right on its way to becoming a sleeper hit in India and it would only be the third franchise after the Avatar and the Marvel films to achieve the feat. The fourth film in the franchise is already the highest-grossing film starring Keanu Reeves and also the biggest film from the action franchise. Directed by Chad Stahelski, it gives the West another opportunity to look at India as the growing market for Hollywood movies.

The first John Wick film which was released in the year 2014 did negligible business and collected only Rs 1 crore in its lifetime run. The second film – John Wick: Chapter 2 which was released in 2017 also didn’t do much and earned Rs 2 crore. The trend was followed by the third film – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum which went on to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise and collected Rs 11 crore nett in its lifetime run. However, John Wick 4 will be taking this to notches higher.

The film still has 3 days to perform well in the market until Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa and Nani’s Dassara hit the screens this Friday. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on John Wick: Chapter 4!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.