Johnny Depp Accused Of Drugging Ex: Months after winning his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is hitting the headlines again, as more sensational details continue to emerge from newly unsealed court documents, the latest of which involves his ex girlfriend Ellen Barkin. In the unsealed documents, it has been revealed that Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin claimed the actor was “controlling,” drank too much red wine, and gave her a Quaalude, drug, the first time they had sex.Also Read - Amber Heard Secretly Sells Her Home After Johnny Depp's Defamation Trial Loss

Johnny Depp Drugged His Ex Ellen Barkin Before Sex

Ellen Barkin, who dated Depp in the ’90s, was introduced as a witness by Heard’s team during the six-week trial. And amid numerous shocking alleged information and claims from pre-recorded testimonies, Depp’s ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin’s allegations from the newly publicized information have made headlines again. In the actress’ deposition from the Depp vs. Heard defamation trial, she claimed that Johnny Depp had a “world of violence around him.” Barkin further alleged that the Pirates of the Caribbean star had given her a Quaalude before the first time they had sex.

Ellen Barkin’s pre-recorded deposition was taken on November 22, 2019. The actress’ testimony during the trial revealed that Johnny Depp once threw a wine bottle at her at some point in their relationship. However, some reports had suggested that the bottle was thrown in her general direction. Further, Barkin stated in her testimony that Depp never physically harmed her.

What is a Quaalude drug?

Quaalude, aka methaqualone or just ludes, is a synthetic sedative and part of the nervous system depressant category of medication. The drug was first invented by two Indian doctors, Indra Kacker and Hussain Zaheer, in 1950s. At the time, it was prescribed as a sedative to those unable to sleep properly. However, it also provided a sense of high, which made it a popular recreational drug in the 1960s and 1970s. The drug gained popularity in pop-culture when it was heavily featured in Martin Scorsese’s 2013 hit, The Wolf of Wall Street, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.