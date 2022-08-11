Johnny Lever Prays For Raju Srivastava’s Speedy Recovery: Raju Srivastava’s health condition came as a shockwave to his fans and well wishers. The stand-up comedian and actor was rushed to AIIMS, New Delhi as he suffered a heart attack while running on a treadmill. Veteran actor and comedian Johnny Lever has been keeping in touch with Raju’s family regarding his health updates. Johnny in an interaction with E Times spoke about his colleague and said, “He is ICU and two stents have been put after the heart attack. We are all praying for his recovery.” Johnny, who knew Raju since 1983 further added, “We both lived in Antop Hill and I called him to join my show ‘Johnny Lever Night’. He has worked really hard to earn a name for himself. When he came to me and said he wanted to start his own show, I blessed him.”Also Read - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Dials up AIIMS Director For Seeking Raju Srivastava's Health Updates

According to Johnny, "Since he moved to politics, he has not been able to focus on his shows. Each one has his own journey and now Raju's career is as a politician. In fact, he was in Delhi for the same when the incident happened while he was in the gym."

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to the AIIMS doctors; regarding Raju's health updates.

For more updates on Raju Srivastava’s health, check out this space at India.com.