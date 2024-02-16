Home

Johnny Lever Wanted to Die by Suicide at 13, Went to Railway Tracks But…

Actor Johnny Lever talks about his difficult childhood in Mumbai. He recalls the time when he wanted to end his life by lying over the railway tracks but something stopped him.

New Delhi: Actor Johnny Lever has come a long way from his initial days in the industry. The actor remains a prominent name in the world of comedy and is one of the most iconic comedy actors of all time. However, things were always not this smooth and celebratory for the actor as they are now. Johnny has had to struggle a lot and beat tough times again and again to reach where he is today. The actor thanks the almighty every moment of each day for bestowing so much love and respect on him today. Especially when there was once a time when he even lacked the will to live.

Johnny, in his latest interview, spoke about facing an extremely difficult childhood with an abusive father and tons of financial issues. He was born and brought up in Dharavi and was 13 when he went over to the railway tracks to end his life. The popular comedian recalled how nothing made sense to him then and he simply reached the railway tracks to die by suicide. Johnny revealed that his sisters’ faces flashed in front of him as he lay down on the tracks and he immediately got up. “I had gone to die near the railway tracks at the age of 13, I was fed of my father,” he said. And as he began to respect life in that moment, life also showed him its greater plans.

Johnny, in a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, said he saw murders happening in front of his eyes when he was a kid and if he hadn’t been an actor, he would have gotten roped into the world of crime.

The actor also spoke in length about stepping into the industry and working with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He said he would always be thankful to the industry for giving him work or else he would have been left to become a gangster.

