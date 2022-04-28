Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case is keeping everyone hooked nowadays. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began their relationship in 2012 and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. They got separated and filed for divorce in 2017. The ex-couple is all over the social media due to continuing libel case which is being heard in Virginia court wherein she made some shocking claims. Depp has stated that he had been the victim of domestic violence and not Heard. He revealed an incident where the actor threw a glass bottle at him that smashed his finger. In the middle of this, there is an old report that is being resurfaced that stated about their sex life.Also Read - Viral Video: Grandpa Talks to Alexa For The First Time, Their Adorable Exchange is Too Cute to Miss | watch

Earlier, after getting divorced, Depp and Heard had issued a joint statement where they mentioned their "relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love". There were gossips all around the media after their marriage that the two have the steamiest sex life in Hollywood. A report in Radar Online stated, Johnny and Amber have the steamiest s*x in Hollywood.

The article also mentioned that it was Amber Heard who introduced Johnny Depp to erotic literature idea. The source revealed that "Amber introduced Johnny to some racy vintage paperbacks and now he's into collecting old photographic sex books and footage from the 1950s and earlier. They'll read passages to each other from the books to spice up their already-hot relationship."

Nobody knew that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp ‘s relationship will flip so toxic with time. Also, Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for 50$ million after she wrote an op-ed for Washington post that claimed her experience of domestic abuse. The op-ed was about Amber Heard’s alleged victimization after she publicly accused John Depp of domestic abuse in 2016, when she presented in the court with assaulted face and acquired a temporary restraining order against Johnny Depp on May 27, 2016.

From a loved up relationship to legal cases in the court, who thought Johnny and Amber’s relationship will take a 360 degree turn. The couple’s relationship was all about variation, which they additionally stated “Its pretty weird but they have got a new thing every now and then-and this is this month’s fun thing they do together”.