Joker 2: Lady Gaga’s Intense First Look From Joaquin Phoenix’s Psychological-Noir Unveiled

Joker 2: Lady Gaga's intense first look from Joaquin Phoenix's psychological noir was recently unveiled by filmmaker Todd Phillips.

Joker 2: The wait is finally over for the Joker fans as the first look from the sequel to Joaquin Phoenix’s psychological noir has been unveiled. The Todd Phillips directorial was going to have a sequel as the crime-action-thriller was well received by movie buffs. Fans and critics hailed the film for Joaquin’s acting prowess and called it yet another Oscar worthy performances. Joker unfolds the back story and psyche of the most hated villain of Batman series. As the antagonist is the darkest character in the DC universe, Todd left no stones unturned to showcase the grief and emotional vacuum in Arthur Fleck’s life. A certain section of critics and netizens criticised the movie for being too violent and its depiction of mental health issues and self-harm. Despite the initial mixed responses, Joker was among the highest grossing DC movies.

CHECK OUT LADY GAGA’S VIRAL LOOK AS HARLEY QUINN FROM JOKER 2:

LADY GAGA TO STEP INTO MARGOT ROBBIE’S SHOES FOR JOKER 2

Todd shared an intense picture of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix on his Instagram handle. He captioned his post as, “Happy Valentines Day.” In the photo both Lady Gaga and Joaquin have blood-soaked lips as they seem lost into each other. The intense gaze between the on-screen couple is symbolic of passionate, impulsive, rageful and rebellious individuals. Lady Gaga is playing Harley Quinn in the upcoming noir actioner. Previously, Margot Robbie had essayed Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey.

WHO IS HARLEY QUINN AND WHAT TO EXPECT FROM JOKER 2

‘Quinn was depicted as the sidekick and lover of the Joker as well as the criminal associate and best friend of fellow supervillain Poison Ivy. Later stories depicted Quinn as a supervillain who has left her abusive relationship with the Joker behind, beginning with the publication of her first ongoing series written by Karl Kesel in 2000,’ as reported by Firstpost. As Joker: Folie à Deux, narrates the story of Arthur, the Todd Phillips directorial would delve deeper into his personal relationships. The sequel is expected to explore more on the relationship between Joker and Harley.

The psychological action-noir is scheduled to release on October 4, 2024.

