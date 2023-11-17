Home

Jonas Brothers Will Be Performing in India with other famous artists at Lollapalooza 2024 and Priyanka Chopra's Fans Can't Wait For The Shows. They Scream 'Jiju' on the social media.

Jonas Brothers To Perform in India at Lollapalooza 2024, Priyanka Chopra's Fans Show Excitement For 'Jiju' - Check Reactions

January 2024 is all set to become extremely special for music lovers in India as popular bands Jonas Brothers, OneRepublic and legendary singer Sting will perform in Mumbai, India at the second edition of Lollapalooza. On Friday, BookMyShow Live announced the line-up of renowned artists from around the globe and India for the two-day gig, which will be held at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. The music festival will also feature performances by Halsey, modern dance music duo Jungle, English rock band Royal Blood, American rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza, French house DJ Malaa, and the unique blend of psychedelic and pop music from Caribou.

Jonas Brothers’ fans in India are excited about their performances. Priyanka Chopra’s fans also welcomed Nick Jonas and started commenting on their ‘Jiju’. One of the users wrote, “Nick Jiju will come to India to perform, and it will be the best thing ever”. Another user said, “Nick Jiju and others, we are super excited”.

From the Indian contingent, audience can expect stellar performances from Anoushka Shankar, The Raghu Dixit Project and When Chai Met Toast as well as The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Parekh & Singh, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops, Shashwat Bulusu, Jatayu, Monophonik, Sublime Sound, Stalvart John, Long Distances and Megan Murray.

Lollapalooza India 2024 will start from January 27 and 28 at Mahalaxmi Race Course Mumbai. The ticket prices start from Rs 10,999.

Speaking of the previous edition, fans saw Imagine Dragons, Jackson Wang, among others performing at Lollapalooza.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.