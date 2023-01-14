Home

Jr NTR Breaks Silence on The Last Film Show Chosen Over RRR as India’s Oscar Entry

Jr. NTR recently reacted when he was quizzed about The Last Film Show chosen over RRR as India's official Oscar entry.

Jr. NTR on The Last Film Show Sent as India’s Oscar Entry: Jr NTR is riding high on cloud none after RRR‘s historic win at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. The film won the award in the Best Original Song category. NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli were overjoyed over MM Keeravani’s first Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu. From Indian PM Narendra Modi to Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher and other B-town celebs hailed Rajamouli and RRR team on their achievement. However, the epic action-drama was not chosen as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2023. Jr. NTR recently responded to a question where he was asked on Pan Nalin’s The Last Film Show selected as India’s Oscar entry.

JR NTR REACTS TO RRR NOT BEING SELECTED AS INDIA’S OSCAR ENTRY

In an interaction with Variety, Jr. NTR said, “I don’t think there is a lot of politics going on with what films should go. I think the panel, which is sitting down there knows what they do the best… Hindi has primarily been a national language for a very long time and that’s why it has taken prominence. For us, choose RRR or don’t choose RRR, RRR has already made us proud.” His co-star Ram Charan made the interview more light-hearted as he stated, “He (Jr. NTR) is being really humble but I want these two awards… I just don’t want to jinx it.”

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo and has a special appearance by Alia Bhatt.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo and has a special appearance by Alia Bhatt.