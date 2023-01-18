Home

Jr NTR Gives Savage Reply to Those Trolling Him For ‘Faking American Accent’: ‘We Are Just Divided…’

Jr NTR recently gave a savage reply to those trolling him for 'faking American accent', during an interview in Los Angeles.

Jr NTR Gives Savage Reply to Trolls: Jr NTR has finally reacted to the trolling over his ‘American accent’ during an interview. A section of netizens had alleged that the actor was faking the accent. Now, as RRR is all headed for the Academy Awards 2023 final nominations list, NTR finally broke his silence. He opened up about the controversy and also spoke about the accolades his historical action-drama is getting in the United States. The SS Rajamouli directorial recently won the Golden Globes 2023 award in the Best Original song category for Naatu Naatu. RRR composer MM Keerawani thanked the whole team and was hailed by all Indian celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher and others.

JR NTR BREAKS SILENCE ON ‘FAKING AMERICAN ACCENT’

NTR, while speaking to LA Times said, “We are just divided by time zones and a little bit of an accent. Other than that, what an actor goes through in the West is exactly the same process as in the East.” Reacting to RRR tickets selling in the iconic IMAX theatre in just 98 seconds, the actor pointed out, “This was faster than cooking Maggi. That’s the fastest food you can actually cook back in India!”

JR NTR PRAISES SS RAJAMOULI

Speaking about Rajamouli he stated that, “I always felt this man (SS Rajamouli) was not destined to make only films in Telugu or in India. He is one of those rare phenomena who can travel the globe with his films.” He NTR further opined, “With each film, he’s only gotten better. I feel that RRR was his plan of taking the West. What makes us very proud is that a small industry from South India, Tollywood, and one movie called ‘RRR’ could open the gates to global cinema and bring us here.”

Jr NTR will next be seen in Koratala Siva’s action-drama NTR 30.

