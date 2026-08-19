Jr NTR mourns pet dog Bagheera’s death: ‘A kind of comfort only you could give’

Along with his emotional note, Jr. NTR shared several pictures of Bagheera and moments they spent together. He also posted a picture of the place where his beloved dog was laid to rest.

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Jr NTR with his pet dog (PC- Twitter)

Jr NTR is grieving the loss of his beloved pet dog, Bagheera. The actor shared an emotional note on Instagram, remembering the special bond they shared over the past four years. Calling Bagheera more than just a companion, Jr NTR said his pet had quietly become a part of his family. He wrote, “Bagheera, You came into my world as a companion and quietly became family — filling days with love, loyalty, mischief and a kind of comfort only you could give.”

The actor said Bagheera’s absence has left a huge void in his life, but the memories and love they shared will always remain with him.

Thanking his pet for their four-year journey together, Jr NTR added, “Thank you for choosing me, for walking beside me, and for making these four years infinitely more beautiful. Run free, my little one. You were deeply loved, and you always will be.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr__)



Along with his emotional note, the RRR star shared several pictures of Bagheera and moments they spent together. He also posted a picture of the place where his beloved dog was laid to rest.

The post soon received several messages of love and support from fans and friends. Actors Anil Kapoor and Shruti Haasan were among those who reacted to the post and expressed their condolences.

The loss comes as Jr NTR is also recovering from a shoulder injury. The actor was recently discharged from KIMS Hospitals in Secunderabad after undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery.

According to the hospital, Jr NTR is doing well and has started a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision. Doctors had earlier said that he is expected to make a full recovery and return to normal activities within two to three months.

For now, the actor is taking time to recover while mourning the loss of Bagheera, who he described as a deeply loved member of his family.