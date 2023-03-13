Home

Jr NTR And RRR team reacted to Oscar win for 'Naatu Naatu' and 'The Elephant Whispers' and called it India's victory.

Jr NTR And RRR Team React to India’s Oscar Win: Indian cinema and filmmakers are on the global map with their unique storytelling, taking regional films to new heights. Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whispers won the award in the Best Documentary Short Film category. While SS Rajamouli’s RRR bagged the prestigious 95th Academy Award for Best original Song for Naatu Naatu composed by MM Keeravani. Keeravani already bagged the Golden Globes 2023 in the same category. His Oscar acceptance speech is already winning hearts of netizens. Movie buffs are elated over Telugu film industry’s grand achievement. The Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer has done commercially well not just in India but also overseas.

CHECK OUT AJAY DEVGN’S VIRAL TWEET:

As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers for their #Oscar wins. It’s a proud 🇮🇳 moment 🎈 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 13, 2023

JR NTR HAILS INDIA’S OSCAR WIN

NTR stated that “I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love.” He further added “I would also like to congratulate the team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ on their win today bringing another Oscar to India.” Ajay Devgn, who had an extended cameo in the movie, tweeted As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers for their #Oscar wins. It’s a proud moment,” adding tricolour and baloon emojis.

RRR‘s twitter handle posted “We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA’s first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! JAI HIND!

