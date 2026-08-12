Jr NTR undergoes shoulder surgery, set for 2-3 months of recovery and rehabilitation

Jr NTR has undergone a successful shoulder procedure in Hyderabad. Doctors have advised a period of rehabilitation as the actor begins his recovery.

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Jr NTR undergoes successful shoulder surgery in Hyderabad (PC: Twitter)

Jr NTR is taking a temporary break from his packed work schedule after undergoing shoulder surgery in Hyderabad. The actor was treated at KIMS Hospitals following an injury he suffered in July. The procedure was completed successfully on Tuesday and his medical team has now advised a structured rehabilitation programme. While the development may keep him away from his regular routine for some time the update is reassuring for fans who had been concerned about his health. Doctors expect the actor to gradually regain his normal activities over the next few months as his recovery progresses under supervision.

Jr NTR’s shoulder surgery is successful

The surgery was performed after doctors conducted a detailed evaluation of the shoulder injury. Following consultations with specialists the medical team decided that arthroscopic surgery would be appropriate for his recovery. The hospital confirmed that the procedure went smoothly and that NTR is doing well. He will now begin rehabilitation with doctors closely monitoring his progress.

The medical team said, “The surgery was completely successful and NTR is doing fine. He will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision. Doctors anticipate that NTR can return to his normal self within a two to three-month timeframe.”

What happens next for the actor?

NTR’s immediate priority will be recovery rather than returning quickly to his usual schedule. His rehabilitation is expected to continue for around two to three months according to the hospital. His team had earlier announced that surgery would be carried out after medical evaluation of the injury. The statement also thanked fans and well-wishers for their concern and requested privacy while the actor underwent treatment and recovery.

What is Jr NTR’s next project Dragon?

Despite his current recovery period NTR has a major project lined up with director Prashanth Neel. Dragon is scheduled to release in 2027 and its first look was unveiled on May 19 ahead of NTR’s birthday. NTR plays Luger described as the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company.

The period action drama also features Anil Kapoor as Raghuveer Rathod the Chief of India’s Narcotics Bureau. The ensemble includes Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Ashutosh Rana, Sidhant Gupta Rajeev Kanakala and Anshuman Pushkar.

Fans await his return

For now the focus remains firmly on NTR’s health and rehabilitation. With a major film like Dragon ahead fans will be hoping that the actor gets enough time to recover fully before returning to the demands of his next project.