Home

Entertainment

Jr NTRs Bengaluru visit sparks chaos after security breach, netizens slam fans, They never learn from...

Jr NTR’s Bengaluru visit sparks chaos after security breach, netizens slam fans, ‘They never learn from…’

Videos from Jr NTR’s Bengaluru visit have gone viral after a huge crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, resulting in a security breach inside a hospital and triggering criticism from netizens over the unruly behaviour of fans.

Massive excitement surrounded visit of Jr NTR in Bengaluru. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside hospital complex hoping for glimpse of star during the inauguration event. Loud cheers slogans waving phones created festive atmosphere around venue. Security teams tried guiding crowd but enthusiasm of fans kept growing every minute. Videos from location later spread widely across social media showing huge gathering waiting outside entrance area.

Situation however changed rapidly once actor reached the venue. Fans rushed toward entry point hoping to move closer. Pushing from different sides created sudden pressure near building access point. Security staff struggled to control movement as more people tried entering complex at same time.

The security breach on Jr NTR’s arrival

Inside the hospital premises many fans tried moving toward escalator area which connected different floors of building. Heavy rush quickly created safety concern. Reports suggested large group gathered on escalator simultaneously while others continued pushing forward. Excess pressure reportedly damaged escalator forcing authorities to stop access to that section immediately.

Local police officers present at venue stepped in to prevent further damage. Teams attempted to clear passage so movement inside building could slow down. Situation became tense for short period as excited fans continued trying to move closer to star.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

About police action to control the situation

Police personnel finally intervened with mild force to disperse crowd. Officers pushed back gathering near entrance so passage could reopen. Security corridor then created allowing safe entry for actor into hospital building. Gradually crowd began spreading out across surrounding area reducing pressure near escalator section. Officials later started reviewing security planning for event since turnout of supporters far exceeded expectations.

Check out viral video from incident here

Be Safe Guys Escalator Glass Damaged #NTR pic.twitter.com/E1Oxx9XByM — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) March 8, 2026

Netizens criticise fans behaviour

Clips from chaotic moment soon circulated across online platforms triggering strong reactions. One user wrote, “Why do such incidents mostly happen in the South? The level of fan frenzy is worrying. We’ve seen it at Thalapathy Vijay’s event in TN, Allu Arjun in Hyderabad, the RCB rally in Bangalore, and now this.” Another added, “They never learn from the past and never grow,” reflecting anxieties about safety at such large gatherings.

More about Jr NTR

Jr NTR was last seen in action film War 2 where he shared screen with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. Film marked his major entry into Hindi cinema though response remained mixed. Actor is now focusing on upcoming Telugu project Dragon directed by KGF, Salaar fame director Prashanth Neel. Production currently continues with international shooting schedules planned. Makers aim for summer 2026 release.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.