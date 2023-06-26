Home

Will Sai Pallavi Play Jr NTR’s Wife In Devara? Details Inside

RRR actor Jr NTR is into his 30th film Devara. Reportedly, Sai Pallavi is said to play the role of NTR’s wife in the movie. Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are part of the film.

‘Devara’ is a collaboration between Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Arts and Yuvasudha Arts banners.

Telugu sensation Jr NTR continues to soar his career with a string of successful films. His popularity has also surpassed borders, reaching international recognition with RRR. Currently, Jr NTR is into his 30th film ‘Devara’. The movie has sparked curiosity among fans after reports suggest Sai Pallavi’s potential inclusion in the movie. Reportedly, Sai Pallavi is said to play the role of Jr NTR’s wife. Amid the ongoing rumours circulating about Sai Pallavi’s involvement in Devara, it is important to be noted that the makers haven’t issued a confirmation yet.

It is speculated that Sai Pallavi may feature in a pivotal flashback episode, bringing depth and authenticity to her character. However, fans eagerly wait for an official announcement from the film’s production team for further updates and announcements regarding the casting and progress of this highly anticipated project.

Janhvi Kapoor to make Telugu debut

With Janhvi Kapoor being one of the leading actresses in this big-budget film, rumours have taken up the internet regarding another female lead’s inclusion. Mrunal Thakur and Krithi Shetty and many more names have been associated with the project in various reports. However, the production team has not yet disclosed any details regarding the second female lead.

What’s new in ‘Devara’?

Helmed by Koratala Siva, famous for his distinct storytelling style, shared that ‘Devara’ will provide a fresh backdrop of a coastal area, a setting rarely explored in Indian cinema. The movie offers to captivate audiences with thrilling and unique elements to the narrative with intense action sequences, including high-octane sequences inspired by Hollywood.

The shooting commenced in March, and since then, four significant action schedules have been successfully completed, as per reports. Presently, another action schedule is underway, with the production team keen to complete the dialogue-oriented portions of the film at the earliest, displaying their utmost commitment.

‘Devara’ cast

‘Devara’ is a collaboration between Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Arts and Yuvasudha Arts banners. Starring Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, while versatile actor Saif Ali Khan has been chosen to portray the antagonist, the movie boasts a star-studded cast with several notable celebrities set to play important roles. Additionally, the film’s music is composed by Anirudh.

