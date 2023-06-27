Home

Jr NTR’s Fan Dies of Alleged Suicide But His Family Suspects Foul Play, Here’s How RRR Actor is Helping

Jr NTR's fan Shyam was found dead at his house after which a campaign began on social media demaing 'justice' for him. Several political leaders have also tweeted in the matter as the boy's family suspects a foul play in his death.

Jr NTR's fan Shyam dies by alleged suicide, actor releases official statement (Photo: Instagram-Jr NTR/ Twitter-Chandrababu Naidu)

Jr NTRs’ fan dies: Jr NTR’s fan Shyam was found dead at his home on Monday after which the entire fan base of the popular actor got active on social media. While the police declared the death a matter of suicide, friends and family members suspected foul play. As the call for ‘justice for Shyam’ rose on social media, Jr NTR also joined the bandwagon on Tuesday.

Highlights Jr NTR's fan Shyam was found dead at his house

Jr NTR tries to help the aggrieved family and friends of Shyam

Jr NTR's fans launch a whole campaign seeking justice for Shyam after his death

In a statement to the media, the RRR actor demanded a thorough police investigation and offered his condolences to the family members of Shyam. He wrote about giving close to Shyam’s family and the rest of the fans. The official statement written in Telugu read, “It’s extremely painful to learn of Shyam’s death. I offer my deepest condolences to his family. It must be so daunting to not know about the circumstances in which he died. I request the government officials to investigate the matter immediately (sic).”

The actor’s statement comes hours after political leaders and many fans commented on Shyam’s death on social media. #WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR has been trending widely on Twitter as several fans side with the family on the allegations of foul play in his death. Several locals have alleged that the members of the YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) are involved in the death and that’s the reason why the case has ignited a political interest.

On Tuesday morning, Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party tweeted to say that Shyam’s death case has to be investigated by the police especially because there’s an alleged involvement of the leaders of the YSRCP party. “The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death are alarming. I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP members are involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially. Let’s ensure transparency prevails and justice is served (sic),” read his tweet.

Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Shyam in Chintaluru, EG District. The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death are alarming. I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP… pic.twitter.com/55bpR9cgvR — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) June 27, 2023

Fans of Jr NTR and Shyam’s friends have been requesting the media to give attention to the case and help in demanding an investigation.

Shyam, a young fan of Jr NTR was a college student from East Godavari district. He was found dead in his village named Chintaluru. May his soul rest in peace!

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.) Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

Andhra Pradesh: Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to india.com.

