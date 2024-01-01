Home

Jr NTR’s Fans go Gaga as ‘Devara’ Makers Announce New Update And Celebrate The ‘Year of Fear’ – Check Tweets

The makers of Jr NTR's next film 'Devara' treated the fans with a brand new poster and an announcement update on the film. #YearOfFear trends on Twitter.

Devara Movie Update: This is going to be the ‘year of fear’ or at least that’s what the fans of Jr NTR believe. On Monday morning, as the world welcomed the New Year 2024, the makers of the actor’s upcoming film ‘Devara‘ released a new poster announcing a special update. Devara is Jr NTR‘s next after the massively successful film ‘RRR’ and the makers will be releasing a special glimpse of the film on January 8.

It’s a pan-India film, helmed by Janatha Garage director Kortala Siva. The official Twitter handle of the film posted a new poster of the film featuring Jr NTR standing on a boat. The caption of the post revealed that they will be sharing a ‘solid Devara glimpse’ in the second week of January. “Celebrating the #YearOfFEAR with a bang! Wishing you all an electrifying #Devara Year! ❤️ A fully loaded wave will hit you on January 8th with a solid #DevaraGlimpse (sic),” read the full post.

As soon as the announcement was made, the fans of Jr NTR took over the social media platform with posts expressing their excitement. #AllHailTheTiger and #JrNTR started trending on Twitter as the announcement picked up on the buzz. Check a few reactions here:

2024’s Most Hyped Tollywood Movie Glimpse will be releasing on Jan 8th Get ready to witness Mass #Devara pic.twitter.com/YsOPhjkoah — мυκєѕн ᴳᴼᴬᵀ (@Being__Mukesh) January 1, 2024

Devara is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. It’s an action fantasy film which marks the South debut of Janhvi Kapoor. The film also features Saif Ali Khan in the role of the main antagonist while Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Murali Sharma appear in other important roles. Devara, which means God in Telugu, is scheduled for release on April 5. It will be released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Are you excited about the film? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Devara: Part-I!

