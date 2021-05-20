Chennai: The makers of RRR have released the first look for Jr NTR on his birthday. Carrying forward the tradition, director SS Rajamouli took to Twitter sharing the poster and wrote, ”My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold! Water wave. Here’s @tarak9999 as the INTENSE #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie.” The poster depicts Jr NTC in a fierce look and can be seen with a javelin. Also Read - Jr NTR Gets COVID, Isolates Himself With Family Under Doctors' Supervision

Jr NTR shared the poster on his Twitter handle as well and thanked the makers. ”He’s a rebel full of heart! It’s been a pleasure to play this intense role and I am happy to introduce to you all, one of my biggest challenges so far. #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie,” he wrote.

Earlier in April, RRR makers released a poster on the occasion of Ugadi featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Both the superstars are shown being lifted by the huge crowd in the poster.

Director SS Rajamouli had earlier also presented Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn’s look from the movie on their birthday. RRR is one of the most awaited movies of the year and is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.

The movie was initially supposed to hit screens in January this year. However, the release was then postponed because of the pandemic. RRR is now scheduled to hit screens in multiple languages on October 13 this year. PEN MOVIES have the rights of the film and will be distributing RRR across North India.