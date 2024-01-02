Home

Jr NTR’s Safe Return from Japan Amidst Massive Earthquake Eases Fan Concerns, Check Reactions

Jr NTR's Safe Return from Japan Amidst Massive Earthquake Eases Fan Concerns, Check Reactions

Japan Earthquake: RRR actor Jr NTR has arrived India safely. He had went to Japan for New Year celebrations.

RRR star Jr NTR recently went to Japan for New Year vacation with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and children Abhay and Bhargav, however, they had to return making it a short trip due to multiple earthquakes and tsunami warnings. Taking to social media, Jr NTR assured his fans of his safe arrival in India, prompting a collective sigh of relief from concerned well-wishers. Messages flooded in expressing support and prayers for Japan, with fans appreciating the actor’s update on their favourite platform. He tweeted, “Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected.

Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected.

Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan 🇯🇵 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 1, 2024



Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan”.

His fans were happy to see his arrival in India safely. One of the users wrote, “Thank you for your concern🙏A very serious thing happened, but Japanese people, including the suburbs of Ishikawa, have an indomitable spirit in any situation like RRR bheem.” Another wrote, “Thank God You are safe home”.

Amidst the seismic turmoil in Japan, where rescue operations continue, the actor remains focused on his upcoming project Devara, a film slated for release in two parts. The first glimpse of Devra is set to enthrall audiences on January 8, with the initial part hitting theaters on April 5. Alongside Jr NTR, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles, generating considerable buzz among cinema enthusiasts.

