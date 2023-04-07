Home

Jubilee Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee Says Regional Actors Don’t Get Enough Bollywood Offers

Jubilee actor Prosenjit Chatterjee recently revealed that regional actors do not get enough offers from Bollywood filmmakers.

Prosenjit Chatterjee Says Regional Actors Don’t Get Bollywood Offers: Prosenjit Chatterjee is all geared up with his recent OTT release Jubilee. The actor plays Srikant Roy in the web show based on the golden period of Indian cinema. Prosenjit’s character is inspired by Himanshu Rai, the founder of Bombay Talkies, co-owned by his actress wife Devika Rani. The actor is known for his work in Dibakar Banerjee’s Emraan Hashmi-Kangana Ranaut starrer political-drama Shanghai. He also played a crucial role in Rituparno Gosh’s The Last Lear starring Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, Preity Zinta and Shefali Shah. The Jubilee actor recent gave his views on regional actors working in Bollywood films.

PROSENJIT CHATTERJEE SAYS REGIONAL ACTORS DO NOT GET ENOUGH WORK IN BOLLYWOOD

In an interaction with The Indian Express, he was quizzed about the reason behind not working in enough Hindi films. Prosenjit, who starred in Aandhiyan, Veerta and Sone Ki Zanzeer during 1990s said “I think all regional actors… it’s not like we come to Mumbai and get a lot of work. I last worked in Shanghai, which was a long time now… Right now, there is a lot of talent and so many doors have opened. New platforms have come up and everyone is getting a lot of exposure. Language is not an issue anymore. It’s a great time for the younger generation. With this show too, we are trying to do something very unique… Times have changed, definitely. Bengali actors have done so much more.” He further added “That was the time of theatres and studios. But things have changed now, today it’s the director and producers’ vision that makes stars. As for me, I think not just them but every technician has worked towards making me who I am today. I owe everything to the people who I’ve worked with.” In Jubilee Aditi Rao Hydari, who was recently seen in Taj: Divided by Blood plays Prosenjit’s wife. Her character is inspired by Devika Rani.

JUBILEE CELEBRATES THE CLASSIC ERA OF CINEMA

In a recent statement, director Vikramaditya Motwane had shared, “While the series is set in that celebrated era of cinema, at its core, Jubilee is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone – which is what drew me to the story in the first place.” Vikramaditya had also told “‘Jubilee’ has been a love story in the making for me ever since I was an assistant director enamoured with the world of the movies, even when there wasn’t a story to tell.” On bringing authenticity to the period era, the filmmaker said “We’ve painstakingly researched each aspect of the series to remain true to its era. It’s been the most incredible journey made with the support of a terrific studio, with some of the most amazing actors, and with the best possible crew ever. Every day on this series has been a delight and I cannot wait for the world to see the work that we’ve all done.” The series also stars Apaarshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ram Kapoor, and Sidhant Gupta.

Prosenjit was last seen in the Bengali films Aay Khuku Aay, Kacher Manush and Kaberi Antardhan. He will next be seen in Sajghor, Dakhtar Kaku and Devi Choudhurani. He has also won the National Film Award for Best Actor for Dosar.

