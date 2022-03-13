Mumbai: Since Nikita Dutta of Kabir Singh fame made a visit to rumoured beau and musician Jubin Nautiyal‘s hometown in Uttarakhand to meet him and his family, there have been various rumours about the two seeing each other. They were recently spotted in Juhu in a cafe. She has been seen multiple times picking up the singer from the airport, and the two routinely react to each other’s social media posts.Also Read - O Aasmanwale Teaser: Jubin Nautiyal is Back to Entertain With Another Love Ballad by T-Series

There have been discussions about how the two families met, and there may be a wedding shortly. He remained tight-lipped about whether or not the two are dating. He told Bombay Times, "We don't have anything to say about that. Nikita has been a friend of mine since she appeared on the TV show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. We got to know one other well when I sang a song in that show. Nikita and I had been hanging out for a while in a cafe in Juhu. I'm not going to say whether we're dating or not because one thing leads to another and we don't want to be the centre of attention."

Previously, the actor shared a photo from her trip to Uttarakhand on Instagram, along with the caption that read, "I left a little bit of my soul in the mountains." Zubin quickly reacted to the post and wrote, "Dint you forget your heart here as well," along with a red heart emoji.

Check this out:

On the professional front, Nikita has been in a number of television shows, including Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Dream Girl, as well as films such as Gold and Kabir Singh. While, Jubin sang for films such as Shershaah, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raabta, among others.