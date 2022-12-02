Jubin Nautiyal Suffers Multiple Injuries After Accident, Rushed to Hospital

Jubin Nautiyal recently suffered multiple injuries after falling down from building and was rushed to a hospital.

Jubin Nautiyal Suffers Multiple Injuries After Falling Down, Rushed to Hospital

Jubin Nautiyal Suffers Multiple Injuries, Rushed to Hospital: Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal recently met with an accident during the early hours on Thursday, December 1 according to recent reports. He was immediately rushed to hospital. Jubin, reportedly, broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase. He will undergo an operation on his right arm after the accident. The doctors have advised him to not use his right arm.

Also Read:

Jubin is known for his popular songs like Tujhe Kitna Chaahe Aur Hum, Manike and Bana Sharabi among others.

This is a developing story.