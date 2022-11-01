Rambha accident news: Actor Rambha met with an accident on Monday. While she escaped unhurt, her daughter Rasha got hospitalised. In a post on social media, the former actor revealed that another car rammed into her car at an intersection while she was on her way back home after picking up her kids from school.Also Read - Salman Khan's Judwaa Co-Star Rambha all Set to Welcome her Third Child; Flaunts Baby Bump

Rambha, known for her performances in Hindi and South Indian-language movies, shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram with a picture of her daughter from the hospital. The extent of her injuries is not yet known but she's trying to recuperate well. A part of her caption on the post read, "Me with kids and my nanny "All of us are safe with minor injuries my little Sasha is still in the hospital! bad days bad time (sic)."



As soon as she released the post, her fans and colleagues commented to send ‘get well soon’ wishes for her daughter. Actor Meena Sagar wrote, “Omg jayamma please take care. Stay safe. Don’t worry, sasha baby will be fine soon. Love and prayers (sic),” Vikas Kalantri said, “My God. Take care please. Love and prayers. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 (sic).”

The Bandhan and Judwaa actor is married to Inthiran, a Canada-based businessman. The couple has two daughters – Lavanya and Sasha. Rambha left the film industry and settled in Canada in the year 2010. We wish her daughter a speedy recovery!