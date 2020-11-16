Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, went on floors on Monday, November 16 in Chandigarh. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a comedy film directed by Raj Mehta and backed by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor will be making a comeback with this film. The senior actor, who was last seen in the 2013 flick Besharam returned to films after a gap of 7 years. As the film went on floors today, Kapoor expressed her nervousness as she gets ready for the first day of the shoot. In an Instagram post, she wrote: “Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared 😬, but I know you are always with me ❤️ #JugJuggJeeyo #RnR ❤️❤️”. Also Read - Goa Minister Asks Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to Apologise Publicly or Pay The Fine Over Waste-Management Issue

The actors and other celebs liked the post shared by her and welcomed her back in the industry. Anil Kapoor is ‘super excited’ to be the part of Jug Jugg Jeeyo with the senior star. He wrote: “So happy to have you back on set Mrs. James! We all are here for you and have full faith that you’ll take the screen by storm again! I’m super excited to be a part of the #JugJuggJeeyo journey with you!.” The actress shared Anil’s post on her Instagram story and replied writing, “Thank you @anilkapoor. Looking forward to this amazing journey together.” Also Read - Karan Johar's 2019 Viral Party Video Gets a Clean Chit by Forensic Science Laboratory: No Drugs Found

Karan Johar also commented: “Neetuji! We are all with you !!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Soni Razdan said: “Wish you all the best you’ll slip into it like a duck takes to water ! 💕💕💕”. Another co-star Varun Dhawan wrote: “We all with u ❤️”. Also Read - Kiara Advani Speaks on Using Vibrator in Lust Stories, Reveals She Had 'no Experience With Device'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)



On the first day of the shoot, Neetu not just thanked her kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for encouraging her to take on the role, she also remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor.