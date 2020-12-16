New Delhi: The shooting of the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo is set to resume from December 19 as Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor have tested negative for COVID-19. The entire cast and crew, including actors Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor will be returning to Chandigarh to resume the shoot of their film. Also Read - Raj Kapoor's 96th Birth Anniversary: Kapoor Family Remembers The 'Showman' With Rare Throwback Photos

The entire team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo had been shooting in the city since early November. But, the shooting for the film came to an halt in the first week of December after Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta were diagnosed with COVID-19. Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani were not infected by the deadly virus. All cast and crew members were tested for the virus, before shoot started in November. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Confirms Testing Positive For Coronavirus, Currently in Self-Quarantine

While the veteran Bollywood star Neetu Kapoor tested negative on December 11 (Friday), reports of Varun Dhawan testing negative for COVID-19 came today (December 16). Also Read - Watch: Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan Share Their Experience of Working in Coolie No. 1, Talk About Govinda-Karisma Kapoor’s Jodi

According to a source close to the film, both Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta have now recovered and gearing up to resume shooting for “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”. However, there has been no update about Paul’s health.

Last week, Dhawan had opened up about his COVID-19 diagnosis, urging people to be “extra careful” amid the pandemic. He also admitted that he could have taken more precautions to safeguard himself from the disease.

“All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time… thank u,” the actor added.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is being backed by filmmaker Karan Johar. Actor Neetu Kapoor will be making a comeback with this film. The senior actor, who was last seen in the 2013 flick Besharam returned to films after a gap of 7 years.

The film also features YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, who makes her Bollywood debut with the role.