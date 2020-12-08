After actors Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, and director Raj Mehta tested positive for COVID-19, it was Maniesh Paul who has coronavirus now. Paul was also a part of Jugg Jugg Jeeyo shoot in Chandigarh with his co-stars. The actor is now back in Mumbai, and has confirmed his COVID-19 diagnosis through a post on Instagram. Maniesh Paul in his post urged everyone to be extra careful and not let their guards down by assuming that things are getting back to normal. Also Read - Varun Dhawan Confirms he Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

He wrote: "SO I HAVE TESTED COVID POSITIVE…but its very mild…nothing to worry…will bounce back soon…we all need to be extra careful….dnt let the guard down…thanks for all the get well soon wishes…🙏🏻🙏🏻🤗🤗 #mp #life #homebound #lockdown #2 weeks #bebacksoon #staysafe #staywell".



A source informed PTI, “He has been unwell after returning from Chandigarh and underwent a test. The results came on Saturday and he tested positive.”

Maniesh had been shooting for Raj Mehta’s Jug Jug Jeeyo in Chandigarh with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. As these four stars were among close contacts of Paul, Varun took to social media to confirm the news. Anil Kapoor had put all rumours to an end by confirming that he has tested negative for coronavirus, however, there has been no confirmation from Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani yet. However, sources close to the Kapoor family said Neetu’s test results came out positive.

We wish for Maniesh’s speedy recovery.