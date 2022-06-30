JugJugg Jeeyo Actors’ Salaries: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli have been a part of big family drama JugJugg Jeeyo. The film has been getting positive responses from the audience and there is a lot of buzz around it. Infact, netizens have been sharing their own version of Nach Punjaban dance videos. JugJugg Jeeyo hit the screens on June 24 and aimed at modern marriages and marital problems. And as it goes, when there’s a buzz there’s curiosity. One such question is, how much the star cast of JugJugg Jeeyo is getting paid? Well, we are here to share that!Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 5 Detailed Collection Report: Now, Rs 50 Crore is a Cakewalk For This Family Entertainer

A look at the salaries of the JugJugg Jeeyo stars:

Varun Dhawan as Kukoo: Kukoo, the son of Bheem and Geeta, has been portrayed by Varun Dhawan in JugJugg Jeeyo. According to the reports, Varun Dhawan charged Rs 12 crore for JugJugg Jeeyo.

Kiara Advani as Nainaa: Kiara Advani played the role of Nainaa. She married Kukoo in JugJugg Jeeyo. Since childhood, Kukoo adored her and they got married in their 20s. However, disagreements between Kukoo and Nainaa forced them to split up. Talking about Kiara’s salary, she charged Rs 4 crore for JugJugg Jeeyo.

Anil Kapoor as Bheem: Anil Kapoor played Bheem to Neetu Kapoor’s Geeta in JugJugg Jeeyo. In the film, he cheated his wife and dated his son’s teacher. DNA and TellyChakkar both claimed that Anil Kapoor’s salary for this film is Rs 2 crore.

Neetu Kapoor as Geeta: Neetu Kapoor played Geeta in JugJugg Jeeyo. Neetu Kapoor made her comeback with this film. According to the reports, Neetu Kapoor charged Rs 1.25 crore for the film.

Prajakta Koli as Ginny: YouTuber MostlySane aka Prajakta Koli made her Bollywood debut with JugJugg Jeeyo. Ginny is the youngest child in the family who plans to marry someone whom she doesn’t love. Talking about her salary, Prajakta took home Rs 30 lakhs.

Varun Sood as Gaurav: Varun Sood portrayed the role of Gaurav, Ginny’s love interest in JugJugg Jeeyo. This handsome guy reportedly earned Rs 25 lakh.

Maniesh Paul as Gurpreet: Maniesh Paul portrayed the role of Gurpreet Saini, Varun-older Prajakta’s brother, in JugJugg Jeeyo. He has a positive outlook on life. According to the rumours, Maniesh Paul earned Rs 85 lakhs for the film.