JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 1: The much-anticipated Bollywood film JugJugg Jeeyo, stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul among others, and has finally been released in theaters nationwide. The family comedy had a respectable Friday night box office debut. On the first day, it brought in about Rs 8.50 crore. JugJugg Jeeyo‘s first-day earnings were lower than those of Samrat Prithviraj and Gangubai Kathiawadi, which both opened at about Rs 10.50 crore.Also Read - Varun Dhawan Breaks Silence on Making Kartik Aaryan Dance With Karan Johar at Bollywood Party | Exclusive

According to the box office, India reports, “The opening day performance of the film cant be called good due to the performance in Hindi circuits but its a decent start and if the film can go on from here and hold well on Monday then it can do well. Basically it has a target audience of the major cities and if these take to it then it will be good enough as the film is not at the level of Gangubai Kathiawadi or Samrat Prithviraj which need to have a wider reach.” Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo Movie Public Review: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor Starrer Hit or Flop? Watch Video to Find Out

As per film tracker Girish Johar, Jugjugg Jeeyo, a tale of three marriages is likely to make a tad below double-digit Day 1. His tweet read, “Very #EarlyTrends suggest a tad below double digit Day 1 start for #JugJuggJeeyo, saved by the bullish North mkt. Rest regions r below par.Key metros should pick up over the wknd.Overseas trends are strong,wknd can be year’s highest start.Home release size should hav been tighter (sic).” Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo Movie Exclusive Interview | Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Neetu Kapoor - Watch

Multi-starrer JugJugg Jeeyo’s early trends:

Very #EarlyTrends suggest a tad below double digit Day 1 start for #JugJuggJeeyo, saved by the bullish North mkt. Rest regions r below par.Key metros should pick up over the wknd.Overseas trends are strong,wknd can be year’s highest start.Home release size should hav been tighter — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 24, 2022

About Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani’s JugJugg Jeeyo:

The Raj Mehta-directed movie is filled with songs and drama and is based on complicated relationships. Three marriages are the subject of the story of Jugjugg Jeeyo. Little do Kuku (Varun Dhawan) and Naina (Kiara Advani), an unhappy couple, know that there is an even larger stunner waiting for them back home when they travel to India from Canada planning to announce their imminent divorce after the big giant desi wedding in the house.

Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani’s JugJugg Jeeyo Leaked:

The multi-starrer movie, directed by Raj Mehta, opened in theaters on June 24. A major hurdle has now materialized for the show’s creators, though. The movie was pirated online only a few hours after it was shown on a big screen. “JugJugg Jeeyo has been leaked online by notorious sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and others. The film is reportedly available for download in HD quality,” as per BollywoodLife reports.

Watch this space for more box office updates on JugJugg Jeeyo!