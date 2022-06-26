JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 2: One of the most eagerly awaited films of the year is JugJugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta. Since it was revealed, the film, which stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani, has been generating buzz. Prior to its debut, the audience had high hopes for the movie, which, according to a number of assessments from critics, were met. On the first day of release, many people came to the theaters to see the movie, which had a respectable opening weekend with receipts of Rs. 9.28 crores net. The family entertainer is on the right path because it made significant progress on Saturday as well. On its second day, Jug Jugg Jeeyo increased by almost 35% and brought in Rs 12.55 crore.Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Family Dramedy Makes a Decent Start With Rs 8.50 Crore

As per trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, JugJugg Jeeyo gets a solid 35.24% push on Day 2 and expects growth on Day 3. The film eyes Rs 37 crore for the weekend. The tweet read, "#JugJuggJeeyo gets a solid 35.24% push on Day 2… #Delhi, #NCR, #Gujarat lead, followed by #Mumbai, #Pune, #Chandigarh, #Bengaluru… Mass circuits improve, should grow on Day 3… Eyes ₹ 37 cr [+/-] weekend total… Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr. Total: ₹ 21.83 cr. India biz."

JugJugg Jeeyo box office report:

As per the box office, India, “Jugjugg Jeeyo did good business on Saturday as it collected 12 crore net with a good jump of 40% from Friday. The first day saw decent business for the film as it struggled outside the NCR belt but Saturday has seen good improvement all over as NCR goes to the very good level while Mumbai and South see good collections.”

JugJugg Jeeyo ranks among the top 5:

The film contains the right amount of comedy, romance, and drama. Actor Neetu Kapoor, who plays Anil Kapoor’s partner, makes the perfect comeback. Prajakta Koli, a social media celebrity and actor, made her Bollywood debut in it along with Maniesh Paul. As per Taran Adarsh, the family dramedy JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the top five films that did better post-pandemic.

JugJugg Jeeyo’s collection on day 1:

JugJugg Jeeyo started out on track, and after a slow morning, the Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer picked up steam in the evening. Delhi-NCR and certain locations in Mumbai were fantastic on Day 1. The Saturday box office take is at least as high as The Kashmir Files among the movies released after the outbreak, according to the box office, India.

