Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 4 collection report: Seems like Jugjugg Jeeyo has passed the Monday test with flying colours. The film has reportedly raked in between Rs 4-5 crore at the Box Office on its first Monday. The Raj Mehta directorial has appealed to the family audience and is constantly enjoying good word-of-mouth on social media from both the fans and the critics alike.Also Read - Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Opening Weekend: Big Jump in Numbers, Family Audience's Approval Shows - Check Detailed Collection Report

After its first Monday, the four-day collection of Jugjugg Jeeyo stands at around Rs 41 crore (approx-nett), which is a good figure to register at the domestic Box Office. The film starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli among others, has also registered the fourth-highest opening weekend at the ticket window this year. Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo: Actress Kiara Advani Makes A Surprise Visit To A Theatre, Her Humbleness Will Win Your Hearts - Watch Video

Check out the list of the Hindi language films with the highest opening weekend at the Box Office in 2022:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Rs 55.96 crore Samrat Prithviraj: Rs 39.40 crore Gangubai Kathiawadi: Rs 39.12 crore Jugjugg Jeeyo: Rs 36.93 crore

Interestingly, Kiara has now got a fabulous entry on the list by having two films that have recorded the highest opening weekend at the Box Office this year. Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Family Entertainer Shows Massive Jump, Collects Rs 12.55 Crore - Check Detailed Report

Here’s the day-wise Box Office breakup of Jugjugg Jeeyo after four days:

Friday: Rs 9.28 crore

Saturday: Rs 12.55 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.10 crore

Monday: Rs 4-5 crore

Jugjugg Jeeyo is a family comedy and is based on relationships and marriages. The film attempts to clear out differences between the couples who are trying their best to save their marriage and relationship after struggling to bring things back on track. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jugjugg Jeeyo!