JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 5 Detailed Report: JugJugg Jeeyo has maintained a steady pace on its first Tuesday at the Box Office. The film, directed by Good Newzzz fame Raj Mehta, has neared Rs 50 crore and it will hit a half-century at the ticket window before the end of the first week. The Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer collected decently well during the first weekend and on the weekdays, Monday and Tuesday collected more or less the same number.

The family drama garnered Rs 4.52 crore nett on Tuesday, taking the overall collection to Rs 46.27 crore after five days. This is good considering the film has appealed largely to the family audience and has gained well from the multiplexes in the north belt.

Check the five day Box Office breakup of JugJugg Jeeyo:

Friday: Rs 9.28 crore

Saturday: Rs 12.55 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.10 crore

Monday: Rs 4.82 crore

Tuesday: Rs 4.52 crore

Total: Rs 46.27 crore

#JugJuggJeeyo collects at similar levels on Day 5… Premium multiplexes steady… Needs to maintain the trend on weekdays for a respectable Week 1 total… Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 4.82 cr, Tue 4.52 cr. Total: ₹ 46.27 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/6zLFgiMsOQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2022

JugJugg Jeeyo features a stunning starcast with Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor teaming up for the first time on screen. Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli also join to add more doses of laughter to the story. The film is about the complexity of relationships and how marriages need emotional investment to work in the longer run.

JugJugg Jeeyo is expected to run well in its second weekend as well since the family audience might just continue to shower love on this glossy entertainer. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jugjugg Jeeyo!